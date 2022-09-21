Vietnam gymnastics team loses opportunity to attend FIG World Challenge Cup

Gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh (Illustrative photo)
The competition plan for the international tournament was canceled at the last minute before the opening ceremony because the Vietnamese gymnastics team could not apply for a visa to France.Previously, the Vietnamese gymnastics team had planned to send the best athletes to this tournament.
The FIG World Challenge Cup 2022 is one of the tournaments for athletes to have an opportunity to accumulate points and achievements to qualify for the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships which will be held in Liverpool, the United Kingdom in November. Therefore, there is a little chance for the Vietnamese team to enter the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.