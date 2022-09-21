  1. Sports

Vietnam gymnastics team loses opportunity to attend FIG World Challenge Cup

The Vietnam gymnastics team lost the opportunity to attend the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup 2022 in Paris, France from September 24 to 25 which is one of the international competitions of the Vietnamese gymnastics team this year.
Gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh
The competition plan for the international tournament was canceled at the last minute before the opening ceremony because the Vietnamese gymnastics team could not apply for a visa to France.
Previously, the Vietnamese gymnastics team had planned to send the best athletes to this tournament. 

The FIG World Challenge Cup 2022 is one of the tournaments for athletes to have an opportunity to accumulate points and achievements to qualify for the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships which will be held in Liverpool, the United Kingdom in November. Therefore, there is a little chance for the Vietnamese team to enter the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

