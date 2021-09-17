Vietnam futsal team to face Czech Republic in last match of Group D

Chau Doan Phat scored the second goal for Vietnam team.

In the second match of Group D, pivot Nguyen Minh Tri scored the first goal in the eighth minute to give Vietnam 1-0 lead. A minute later, Chau Doan Phat took advance of a corner to double the score.

Vietnam players performed counter-attack style to tackle the opponent in the second haft. In the 27th minute, ala Nguyen Van Hieu dribbled fast to make the third goal for the Vietnam team.