Vietnam futsal team crowns Fair-Play 2021.



The Vietnam futsal team always sent hopeful messages in every match to the Vietnamese fan, especially in a tough time when Ho Chi Minh City struggled with the Covid-19 pandemic even when the team was competing in the World Cup in Lithuania. The achievement and the spirit of heading to the homeland helped the team to crown the Fair Play 2021 with 431 points.

Coach Doan Thi Kim Chi receives Fair-Play 2021

On the occasion, the organizing board also honored Doan Thi Kim Chi, who is Coach of HCMC Women’s Football Team cum Assistant Coach of the National Women Football Team.

Midfielder Nguyen Trong Hoang (Viettel FC) won the second prize of Fair Play 2021 with 409 points while Tran Minh Vuong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC), Coach Vu Hong Viet (Assistant of the national team) and striker Hoang Dinh Tung (Thanh Hoa) received the third, fourth and fifth prizes, respectively.The Fair-Play is a title for individuals, teams with their great contributions and influences on Vietnam football.

By Cao Tuong – Translated by Huyen Huong