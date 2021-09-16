Vietnam futsal national team sets target to win Panama



After suffering from a big defeat against Brazil with a score of 9-1, the Vietnam national futsal team set a target of defeating Panama with a high score to balance the goal difference.

Coach Pham Minh Giang shared that it was important to revive the players’ spirit and look forward to the next journey with the highest determination.The Vietnamese players realized that the opponent possessed players with good personal skills after they watched the replay of the South American team’s matches.Therefore, Vietnam decided to play under tactics of tackling the opponent and limiting their speed dribbling and futsal players must effectively support each other to counterattack and score.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong