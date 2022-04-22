Vietnam football team meeting ticket price at SEA Games 31 up to US$22

Accordingly, ticket prices for men's football matches at the group stage were also released with three denominations as follows VND200,000 (US$9), VND300,000 (US$13) and VND500,000 (nearly US$22).

As planned, VFF will issue around 16,000 tickets along with 2,000 tickets for invited guests. In case the U23 Vietnam men’s national football team enters the semi-finals, the match is expected to take place at Viet Tri Stadium at 7 p.m. on May 19 and tickets for the match will be sold with three denominations of VND300,000 (US$13), VND400,000 (US$17) and VND600,000 (US$26).Men's football matches shall be taken place from May 6 to May 22 with the participation of 10 teams. The U23 Vietnam team is listed the Group A which will compete in Viet Tri Station with Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor Leste.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong