  1. Sports

Vietnam confident with match against Indonesia tonight

SGGP
A recent victory against Malaysia has brought positive signs and widened the door for the Vietnam men’s national football team to close the semifinal of the 2021 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as created confidence for Vietnamese football players ahead of the upcoming match against Indonesia at 7:30 p.m. tonight. 
In advance of the match, Coach Park Hang-Seo hoped that Indonesia will play a counter-attacking tactic with his football team instead of a defensive tactic.

Vietnam confident with match against Indonesia tonight ảnh 1 A ball dispute between striker Nguyen Van Toan (red uniform) and an Indonesian player at World Cup 2020
Compared with the match at qualifiers of World Cup 2022, Indonesia has had changes in terms of personnel. In the two matches with Laos and Cambodia, Indonesian strikers scored nine goals. 
Coach Park Hang-Seo also said that the counter-attack tactic of Indonesia would be good for Vietnam. In addition, he felt comfortable when the Indonesian press showed the weakness of the Vietnam national team in the two-side corridors.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more