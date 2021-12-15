Vietnam confident with match against Indonesia tonight

A ball dispute between striker Nguyen Van Toan (red uniform) and an Indonesian player at World Cup 2020



Compared with the match at qualifiers of World Cup 2022, Indonesia has had changes in terms of personnel. In the two matches with Laos and Cambodia, Indonesian strikers scored nine goals.

In advance of the match, Coach Park Hang-Seo hoped that Indonesia will play a counter-attacking tactic with his football team instead of a defensive tactic.Coach Park Hang-Seo also said that the counter-attack tactic of Indonesia would be good for Vietnam. In addition, he felt comfortable when the Indonesian press showed the weakness of the Vietnam national team in the two-side corridors.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Huyen Huong