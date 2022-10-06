Vietnam beats Chinese Taipei 4-0 in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023’s qualifiers

Vietnam beats Chinese Taipei 4-0 in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023’s qualifiers. (Photo: VNA)



Right in the first minutes of the first half, Vietnamese players created situations to attack both sides of their opponents, forcing U17 Chinese Taipei’s defenders to struggle to resist.

In the 18th minute, from a fast counter-attack of U17 Vietnam on the right wing, followed by a right pass from Phung Van Nam for Bui Hoang Son, striker Son put the ball into the net of Chinese Taipei, opening the score 1-0 for Vietnam.In the second half, U17 Vietnam had many accurate passes from the wings to the goal area of U17 Chinese Taipei, while the rivals are quite awkward in coordinating passes.