Vietnam beat Cambodia 4-0 to advance to AFF Cup semifinals

Vietnam (in red) beat Cambodia 4-0 on December 19. (Photo: VNA)



With the result, Vietnam is at the second position in their group, and will play Thailand in the next round.

Vietnam scored early in the match against Cambodia. It was only three minutes into the game when a wonderful through ball from Quang Hai to Tien Linh gave the striker the chance to put the ball into the net.In the 26th minute, Tien Linh scored again with a wonderful strike from outside the box. However, Vietnam failed to earn any more goal until the end of the first half.Entering the second half, Vietnam had one more goal in the 55th minute thanks to Bui Tien Dung, who received the ball from Ho Tan Tai. Just one minute later, Quang Hai receives a pass and sprints down the right flank before curling it in to make it 4-0 for Vietnam at 56th minute.In the last 10 minutes of the game, Vietnam created many chances in an attempt to secure top group spot, but all of them lack accuracy.Vietnam have won all eight of their encounters with Cambodia since 1995. Their biggest win against Cambodia was in AFF Cup 2002, where they claimed a 9-2 victory.

Vietnamplus