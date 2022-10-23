Vietnam already buys World Cup broadcasting rights



VTV enjoys benefits such as exclusive rights to television (terrestrial, cable satellite), and exclusive rights to broadcast on mobile and internet (including over-the-top (OTT) media service) in Vietnam. In this package, FIFA also obliged radio stations and television must broadcast on channels promoting certain matches, including the opening and closing matches in order to achieve at least the percentage of the population of the country that has successfully purchased the rights to watch these matches.

Noticeably, several large enterprises have contributed to VTV buying the 2022 World Cup television rights to Vietnam. Moreover, VTV will invest about $1 million-$2 million more for transmission costs for receiving signals from Qatar - the host country). It is expected that all matches and commentary programs of the World Cup 2022 will be broadcast on channels VTV2 and VTV5.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore already bought the rights to broadcast the 2022 World Cup matches. Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa said 41 matches are broadcast for free on Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) and the amount of about $7.3 million will be supported by the government and private companies.

In Indonesia, Emtek Media Corporation bought the rights. The tournament is broadcast on free terrestrial TV channels SCTV, Indosiar, O Channel and Mentari TV, pay sports channels Champions TV and on the Vidio streaming platform.

In the Philippines, TAP Digital Media Ventures is a broadcaster that broadcasts the tournament through pay-per-view WC TV. Spectators will be able to watch all the matches live with unlimited access cards that cost $36. Meanwhile, the right to broadcast the 2022 World Cup in Singapore was given to Singtel, Starhub and Mediacorp.

In the past, national broadcaster VTV bought the rights to the 2010 and 2014 World Cups for $3.5 million and $7 million, respectively.





By Phuong Minh – Translated by Anh Quan