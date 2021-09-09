This is the first time that VFF sent an official letter to FIFA and AFC to require the re-evaluation of referees considered to make the right incorrect decisions in the two matches between Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, Australia, aiming to ensure the equality and keep the prestigious image for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

With the role of a responsible member, VFF wished to contribute to ensuring the equality, prestige of official games of FIFA and AFC.



VFF Permanent Vice-President Tran Quoc Tuan proposed FIFA and AFC strengthen the monitoring and re-evaluation of referee work to impose the effective management solution in the upcoming games to secure the image and prestige of the tournament.





Football match between Vietnam and Australia





By Phuong Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong