VFF President to attend FIFA Summit in Qatar

New Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation Tran Quoc Tuan (R) will deputize for VFF to attend FIFA Summit.
As for Vietnam, Tran Quoc Tuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will deputize for VFF to attend the event.Under the chairmanship of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, through the summit, FIFA hopes to further increase its interaction with members of affiliated confederations, especially on key issues for the world’s football development.
Right after the summit, the opening ceremony of the World Cup 2022 will take place at Al Bayt Stadium with a capacity of 60,000 people which is one among eight stadiums used for matches throughout the tournament. Then, the delegates will attend the opening match of the World Cup 2022 between the host country of Qatar and Ecuador.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is the first tournament with the presence of Asian football teams from Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Australia and the host country- Qatar. They won tickets after finishing the third qualifying round in the Asia region with attendence of the Vietnamese team.