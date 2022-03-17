VFF leaders work with German Football Association

Leaders of VFF pose photos with representatives of the German Football Association.



The delegation also worked with representatives of the German Football League (DFL) responsible for the management of the Bundesliga Bundesliga competition and football clubs participating in the German football leagues.

At the meeting with the DFB representative, VFF's Acting President Tran Quoc Tuan was on behalf of the VFF Standing Committee to congratulate the success of the recent DFB Congress on March 11 as well as to send his congratulations to Mr. Bernd Neuendorf – the newly appointed President of German Football Association.

VFF leaders visit and work at Borussia Dortmund EVONIK Football Academy.



In addition, the strengthening development cooperation between Vietnamese and German football will also be implemented through the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the “Vietnamese young football talent incubator in Germany” project with the cooperation of VFF, Next Media and Bundesliga; thereby creating training and competition opportunities for young talents of Vietnamese football to improve their skills at professional football leagues in the world like those in Germany.

The two sides exchanged information about the two countries' football and discussed the upcoming cooperation opportunities for football development, especially in important fields of football such as youth training, women's football, coach training, training tours for national teams.The DFB representatives also expressed their concerns to Vietnamese football with the recent achievements and extended congratulations to the Vietnam national women's football team for qualifying for FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 for the first time. DFB also hoped to receive the support of VFF to win the right to co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup Belgium and the Netherlands 2027.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong