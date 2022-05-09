US$434 hot bonus for Vietnamese golden medalist at SEA Games 31

Ngo Phuong Mai (R) receives a hot bonus with a bronze medal in the women's 1-meter softball single diving. (Photo: Do Trung)



As for SEA Games 31, the Vietnamese sports delegation set a target of winning at least 140 gold medals to help the country hold the top of the medal tally.Ngo Phuong Mai was the first athlete to be awarded a hot bonus after she had won a bronze medal in the women's 1-meter softball single diving on May 8. On the same day, with an achievement of a silver medal for the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard of SEA Games 31, Vietnamese pair Nguyen Tung Duong and Phuong The Anh received a hot bonus of VND5 million(US$217) for each person.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong