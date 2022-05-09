  1. Sports

US$434 hot bonus for Vietnamese golden medalist at SEA Games 31

SGGP
Head of the Vietnamese sports delegation attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) Tran Duc Phan made a decision on hot bonuses for Vietnamese athletes earning golden, silver and bronze medals at the biggest sports event of  Southeast Asia. 
US$434 hot bonus for Vietnamese golden medalist at SEA Games 31 ảnh 1 Ngo Phuong Mai (R) receives a hot bonus with a bronze medal in the women's 1-meter softball single diving. (Photo: Do Trung)
Specifically, the golden, silver and bronze medalists will be awarded hot bonuses of VND10 million (US$434), VND5 million (US$217) and VND3 million (US$130) respectively. 
As for SEA Games 31, the Vietnamese sports delegation set a target of winning at least 140 gold medals to help the country hold the top of the medal tally. 

Ngo Phuong Mai was the first athlete to be awarded a hot bonus after she had won a bronze medal in the women's 1-meter softball single diving on May 8. On the same day, with an achievement of a silver medal for the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard of SEA Games 31, Vietnamese pair Nguyen Tung Duong and Phuong The Anh received a hot bonus of VND5 million(US$217) for each person.


By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more