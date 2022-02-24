U23 Vietnam to play resiliently in semi-final match against Timor Leste

Covid-19 might have "stolen" 18 out of 27 players of U23 Vietnam, but there is one thing that it cannot defeat Coach Dinh The Nam and his players - the will and aspiration to express themselves. (Photo: SGGP)

It was a special experience for the Vietnam U23 team in this unprecedented tournament. Difficulties surrounded, especially the Covid-19 "storm", sending the team into a precarious situation right from the moment they set foot in Cambodia. However, they did not fall. Instead, they have become even more persistent and resilient through each match. In order to get 11 main players and four substitutes, U23 Vietnam has received reinforcement from their home country after the VFF made the fastest ever decision to add players to the team.



Six players had set off by land and air for the U23 Vietnam team to have more players to compete with the U23 Thailand team in the last round of the group stage. Without much time to practice, get acquainted, or discuss tactics, all six additional players entered the field as main players and substitutes, together creating a cohesive team, defeating Thailand 1-0, and then proceeding to the semi-finals as the top team of Group C.



U23 Vietnam always joins the game with a strong spirit. (Photo: SGGP)



Coach Dinh The Nam himself or any head coach in Vietnam has never been in a similar situation, having to assemble players from different sources to form a complete team that can play well and aims at a positive result in the regional tournament. What the U23 Vietnam team has been undergoing is more than enough material to write an extraordinary story in the football world, which rarely happens before and maybe even later. As Phan Hong, a reporter of Bongdaplus.vn, who stays side by side with the U23 Vietnam team, has said that "Covid-19 might have "stolen" 18 out of 27 players of U23 Vietnam, but there is one thing that it cannot defeat Coach Dinh The Nam and his players - the will and aspiration to express themselves. Working for nearly 20 years as a reporter with many trips abroad, I have had three memorable moments, but this is the most unforgettable one. That feeling can be encapsulated in the words of Coach Nam. With a humorous but provocative tone, Coach Dinh The Nam told his players that they would unlikely to have the same experience like that a second time, so they must put efforts to make memorable memories to tell their grandchildren later."



U23 Vietnam players take the Covid-19 rapid test regularly for screening. (Photo: SGGP)



To get four additional players for the U23 Vietnam team from home so quickly, the VFF handled the situation professionally, exchanged, and received immediate support from the clubs with available players to timely activate the additional summoning and carry out thorough medical screening test before sending players abroad. Besides, the professional factor has also been taken into account by the scouts because these young players had all experienced the Vietnamese National Football First League and V-League.



Another four additional players, including goalkeeper Tran Liem Dieu, two defenders Tran Hoang Phuc and Ho Khac Luong, and striker Vo Nguyen Hoang, will go to Cambodia by land today to present themselves to the coaching staff and promptly register for the list of starting lineups and substitutes.

* Coach Dinh The Nam (Vietnam):



“We have determined that we would have to prepare as much as we could to compete and complete the mission. Regarding forces, the team suffered many losses after the match against the U23 Thailand team, but we are always ready. The coaching staff always motivates players to play their best against the U23 Timor Leste team. It is a team with its own playing style. Their mental and physical strength are both very good. Moreover, I know some of their players from previous youth leagues. I appreciate the U23 Timor Leste team."



* Coach Fabio Maciel (Timor Leste):



“I am very sorry for the U23 Vietnam team. Technically, it is not good to have many players infected with Covid-19. If you want to be the champion, if you want to win, you have to face the strongest teams. I know that the U23 Vietnam team will add players. I do not know the ability of the new players, but hopefully, Vietnam will have enough players for the game. I look forward to witnessing a strong U23 Vietnam team.”

The semi-final match between U23 Vietnam and U23 Timor Leste will be aired on VTV6 at 7.30 p.m. tonight.

By Phuong Minh, Quoc Cuong – Translated by Gia Bao