U20 Vietnam team qualifies for 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup finals

After the matches, the Vietnam team (Group F) had six points and a superior goal difference, +7 to be likely to rank above second-placed teams in groups C, D, E, I and G, specifically U20 Yemen (Group C), Syria (Group D), Mongolia (Group E).



Members of Vietnam national under-20 football team join the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup,

In addition to U20 Vietnam which received the ticket for one of the five best runners-up in the group, five other teams including host-country Uzbekistan, U20 Japan, U20 Korea, U20 Indonesia and U20 Iran along with teams that ranked first in Group A, B, D, G, H, I will compete in the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup finals from March 1 to March 18, 2023.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong