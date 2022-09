U20 Vietnam team qualifies for 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup finals

In addition to U20 Vietnam which received the ticket for one of the five best runners-up in the group, five other teams including host-country Uzbekistan, U20 Japan, U20 Korea, U20 Indonesia and U20 Iran along with teams that ranked first in Group A, B, D, G, H, I will compete in the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup finals from March 1 to March 18, 2023.