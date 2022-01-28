Tying with Myanmar, Vietnam enter AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinals

Captain Huynh Nhu (in red) of Vietnam and a Myanmar player at the game on January 27 (Photo: AFC)



Win Tun of Myanmar scored the first goal from a penalty kick in the 26th minute after Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha of Vietnam committed a foul in the penalty area.

In the last minutes of the first half’s stoppage time, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung directly shot a goal into Myanmar’s net from a corner kick.The second half saw a repetition of what happened in the first. Myanmar player Khin Tun raised their team’s score to two at the 50th minute but shortly after that, Huynh Nhu with a successful penalty kick led the game to a tie at the 62nd minute.In the ongoing 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India, Vietnam is in Group C together with Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Myanmar. Earlier, the team lost 0 - 3 to both Japan and the Republic of Korea. However, a draw with Myanmar is enough for the Vietnamese players to enter the quarterfinals.

Vietnamplus