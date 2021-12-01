Two Vietnamese referees to participate in 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

Referee Bui Thi Thu Trang (C) and assistant referee Truong Thi Le Trinh (L) will participate in 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Mumbai, India.
Accordingly, they will play a vital role in administering the matches of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Tournament in Mumbai, India from January 14 to February 7, 2022.After arriving in Mumbai, referee Bui Thi Thu Trang and assistant referee Truong Thi Le Trinh will stay in the Grand Hyatt Mumbai hotel and all their travels shall be arranged by the organizers in accordance with the schedule and Covid-19 prevention and control assurance.
In order to well prepare for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Tournament, they will have to experience the preparation session and physical strength check from mid-January to January 19, 2022.
The Vietnam women's national football team will also join in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Tournament under the training of coach Mai Duc Chung.
The Vietnam team will confront Japan, Myanmar and South Korea at Group C and the team will have the first match with the South Korean team on January 21.