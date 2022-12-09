Tickets for Vietnam’s matches in AFF Cup 2022 to be sold from December 10





The Vietnamese team (Photo: VNA)

Ticket prices for the upcoming matches range from VND300,000 (US$12.6 ) to VND600,000 ($25.2 ). The VFF will sell tickets via online registration on app VinID. Each person can buy up to 4 tickets per match.

The Vietnam - Malaysia and Vietnam – Myanmar matches will take place respectively on December 27, and January 3, 2023, from 7.30 pm.

At the AFF Cup 2022, Vietnam is in Group B, meeting Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Laos. Group A consists of Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines and Brunei.

The Vietnamese team is training in Vung Tau city of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau. On December 10, coach Park Hang-seo and his team will return to Hanoi to prepare for the "rehearsal" match against the Philippines on December 14 at Hang Day Stadium.

Following this match, the Vietnamese team will leave for Laos on December 17 or 18 to play the starting match of the AFF Cup 2022.

VNA