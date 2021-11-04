Thu Nhi to compete at AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2021

Thu Nhi said that she will finish medical isolation following the regulations on November 5 before companying with her coach to arrive in Uzbekistan for a short-term training program preparing for the world tournament in Turkey next month.





With the participation of foreign boxers, the training program will help Thu Nhi improve her professional skills as well as is considered as an opportunity for her to have more experiences on the floor of boxing rings.Mr. Vu Duc Thinh, who is in charge of boxing, said that Thu Nhi and Nguyen Thi Tam are expected to shine in Asian and world boxing events in the upcoming time. Thu Nhi became the first Vietnamese boxer to win the WBO world professional championship belt while Nguyen Thi Tam performed impressively at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.The world women's boxing championship is hosted by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) for 12 different weight classes in Istanbul, Turkey.US$100,000 will be the monetary reward for the gold medalist.After the world tournament, Thu Nhi will continue to be trained under the national boxing team to be ready for the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in May 2022.

By Phuong Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong