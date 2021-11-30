Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam wins the M15 Cancun tournament in Mexico

Ly Hoang Nam celebrates after winning the M15 Cancun title in Mexico on November 29, 2021. (Photo by Vietnam Tennis Federation)

This is the fourth professional tennis title in Nam’s career, following the Vietnam F5 Futures 2016, Thailand F3 Futures 2017 and most recently the M15 Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt last month.

En route to the final match in Mexico, the Vietnamese star, ranked 703rd in the ATP standings, struggled to beat US opponent Alexander Bernard 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-3 in the opening round before scoring a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win against world no. 1341 Chad Kissell (the US) in the second round to set up a quarterfinal clash with Matic Spec.

Thanks to his excellent serve capability, the 26-year-old Slovenian caused much difficulty for Nam and won the first set 6-1. However, Nam promptly rediscovered his rhythm to seal the next two sets at 6-1, 6-3 in order to advance.

In the semi-finals, the Vietnamese ace once again came from behind to outplay another US competitor Dali Blanch (world no. 1099) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

With the M15 Cancun Mexico triumph, Ly Hoang Nam has added 10 points to his ATP rating, alongside winnings of US$2,160 in prize money.

Nam will play two more tournaments in Cancun as part of his Mexico journey from November 22 to December 12, before returning to Vietnam on December 13.

Vietnamplus