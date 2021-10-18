Striker Nguyen Tien Linh gains title of AFC’s player of month

Striker Tien Linh gains title of AFC’s player of month

Accordingly, striker Tien Linh received 73.38 percent of the votes, followed by Firas Al Buraikin (Saudi Arabia) with 8.2 percent and Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun with 8.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the No.1 football star of Asia at the current time Son Heung-min of the Republic of Korea received only 2.41 percent of the total votes while Omani footballer Salaah Al Yahyaei got 2.47 percent and the best player of China Wu Lei gained 1.81 percent.

The AFC’s official website commented that along with Son Heung-min, Al Buraikin and Khribin, the 23-year-old Vietnamese footballer scored two goals for the national football team. Although he is young, the striker from Binh Duong Province scored a total of seven goals for Vietnam’s national football team in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.



With an impressive style of playing, he will be deservedly considered to be an Asian football star one day.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Huyen Huong