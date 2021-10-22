Stadium allowed to welcome 30 pct of viewers for VN’s matches in WC qualifiers

My Dinh National Stadium (Illustrative photo:SGGP/ Minh)



The People’s Committee of Hanoi has approved a plan on the organisation of the matches, announced the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on October 21.

The two games will take place on November 11 and five days later, respectively.To be eligible for entering the stadium, spectators must be fully vaccinated with the second shot being injected at least 14 days or recover from COVID-19 within six months; test negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 within 72 hours before kick-off; and follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message.Vietnam have yet to collect any points after four matches and are at the bottom of Group B of the final qualifying round, which they played for the first time ever.Vietnam are of the same group with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman.