Spectators at SEA Games 31’s games not required to take Covid-19 tests

My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)



According to the guidelines, guests to the event at deputy ministerial level and above, as well as heads and deputy heads of sport delegations neither need to show negative Covid-19 testing results when entering Vietnam nor take testing after arrival. They also do not need to take quarantine.

Meanwhile, sport officials, referees and athletes are required to have certified negative RT-PCR/RT-LAMP testing results taken within 72 hours or rapid antigen testing within 24 hours before entering Vietnam, but not required to take quarantine.Coaches and athletes will need to take Covid-19 rapid tests 24 hours before each competition.The guidelines also list Covid-19 control measures to be implemented at accommodation facilities for guests and athletes, with the setting up of SARS-CoV-2 testing areas and teams providing medical and food safety services for them. Quarantine and treatment rooms will also be arranged for Covid-19 patients with no or mild symptoms.Athletes will travel in closed routes between their accommodation, training and competition venues.The stadium hosting the opening and closing ceremonies will be disinfected before the events, while medical teams will stand by to give emergency aids and Covid-19 tests to persons who are suspected to infected with the disease.Games will take place with either no spectator or with limited or unlimited number of spectators depending on Covid-19 situation at the host locality.In case a Covid-19 patient is detected, the patient will take quarantine at their accommodation or treatment at medical centres depending on their health conditions.The 31st SEA Games will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12-23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events, attracting around 10,000 participants.

Vietnamplus