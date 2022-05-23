Short stories of SEA Games 31 on Tik Tok attract eight billion views

The marriage proposal of the Vietnamese track and field athlete Nguyen Tien Trong for his girlfriend Phuong Trinh attracts millions of views on Tik Tok. (Photo: Nhat Anh)



One of the most viewed short videos on Tik Tok features the marriage proposal of the Vietnamese track and field athlete Nguyen Tien Trong for his girlfriend Phuong Trinh at My Dinh National Stadium with millions of views.

Head of the Vietnamese sports delegation Tran Duc Phan said that the social network Tik Tok was one of the top media partners of the SEA Games 31 in Vietnam. A representative of Tik Tok in Vietnam said that the sports activities of SEA Games 31 attracted around eight billion views following initial statistics.Besides, the videos catching moments of those athletes or medalists meeting and sharing their victory to relatives also were the most popular on Tik Tok.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong