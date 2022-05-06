Set of postage stamps to mark SEA Games 31 released

A set of postage stamps to mark SEA Games 31



The set will include four stamps and one postage stamp block with their prices of VND4,000 (US$0.17), VND4,000 (US$0.17), VND4,000 (US$0.17), VND15,000 (US$0.65), and VND15,000 (US$0.65).The stamp frame is 43 x 32 millimeters and the block frame is 80 x 100 millimeters. The SEA Games 31 postage stamp set was designed by the Vietnam Post’s artists Tran The Vinh and Nguyen Du.The stamp set will be available on the postal network nationwide from May 12 of 2022 to December 31 of 2023.In 2003 when Vietnam hosted the 22nd Southeast Asian Games for the first time, the Ministry of Information and Communications had also published a set of postage stamps themed “Welcoming 22nd SEA Games” with four stamps and one block.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong