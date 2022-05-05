SEA Games: Ministry issues badges for SEA Games 31 vehicles

Some of the badges for the SEA Games 31 vehicles.

It said on May 4 that it has asked the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security to inform its relevant units about the badges so as to guarantee smooth traffic during the regional sports event.



Meanwhile, its Directorate for Roads was ordered to notify the Vietnam Expressway Corporation, investors of the build-operate-transfer transport projects, and relevant businesses in the localities hosting competitions in order to open toll booths and control traffic for the priority vehicles.



Themed “For a stronger Southeast Asia”, SEA Games 31 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and attract 10,000 participants.



This is the second time Vietnam has hosted a SEA Games, following the 22nd edition in 2003.







VNA