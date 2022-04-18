SEA Games 31’s official MV, Let’s shine to be released tonight

The official song of SEA Games 31, Let’s shine has just been released.



Inspired by memorable moments of the 22nd SEA Games in 2003 when Vietnam hosted the SEA Games for the first time, the music video (MV) "Let's Shine" will recreate emotions and help viewers relive the glory of the historic sporting event.

Singers Tung Duong, Van Mai Huong, Ho Ngoc Ha, Isaac and rapper Den Vau participate in the MV



The MV had the participation of Vietnamese Wushu Queen Nguyen Thuy Hien who is considered as a sports pride of Vietnam, and she was the torchbearer at the opening ceremony of the 22nd SEA Games in My Dinh National Stadium.

“Let's Shine” is hoped to arouse each person the national pride, noble sportsmanship; promote the rise of youth, mutually shine, integrate into development, solidarity and friendliness with international friends towards the 31st SEA Games “For a stronger Southeast Asia”.Athlete Thuy Hien will appear in majestic scenes along with 50 other athletes representing 40 sports to compete at the upcoming sports tournament.Inspired by the famous and typical landscapes of Vietnam in combination with the solidarity of Southeast Asia, the director chose Nghinh Phong Tower in the Central province of Phu Yen along with paddy fields, the scenery of the mountains along with the laborious Vietnamese people, and 11 national flags appearing with the solidarity spirit of the 31st SEA Games The singers and artists joining in the MV included Tung Duong, Van Mai Huong, Ho Ngoc Ha, Isaac and rapper Den Vau who performed bilingually in Vietnamese and English.The organizing board chose Let’s shine composed by musician Huy Tuan as the official song of the upcoming 31st SEA Games.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong