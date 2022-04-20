SEA Games 31’s mascot plush toys made to give athletes as presents

Simulation Saola mascot plush toys for SEA Games 31



The production unit is accelerating the production of the stuffed toys for the 31st SEA Games following the order.

The simulation Saola mascot plush toy will be sewn with the image of a Saola animal wearing the 31st SEA Games medals and raising hand for the victory. It is known that the organizing board of the 31st SEA Games has authorized one exclusive partner to directly work with the production unit, which had ever produced the golden buffalo mascot plush toys of the 22nd SEA Games in Vietnam.According to the regulations, each medaled athlete at the SEA Games 31 will be granted a medal along with a mascot.Currently, the price of the plush toys has not been unveiled yet, however, the organizing board has received pre-orders from fans and international friends.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong