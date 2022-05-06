SEA Games 31’s International Broadcast Center to officially open on May 9

Currently, the IBC has performed the final installation of devices and equipment to serve domestic and international media agencies during the sports event.
With the space for television, TV stations are setting up studios and testing the smooth operation of equipment and transmission lines.
There are nearly 40 tables equipped with laptops with high-speed internet connection in a room for press conferences. In addition, six small screens and two large screens are installed inside the press conference room to create convenience for reporters during their working process.
According to Deputy General Director of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training Le Hoang Yen, the International Broadcast Center will be officially operated on May 9 to serve the 31st Southeast Asian Games. At the same time, the second SEA Games 31’s International Media Conference will be also taken place.
Some photos are captured at the International Broadcast Center:
