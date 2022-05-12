Hanoi’s Department of Public Security has increased its forces and concertedly implemented measures to ensure security and safety for the opening ceremony as well as all events and competitions during the Games.Forces are being deployed to streets, training and competition venues, and accommodations of athletes, sport officials and referees.The My Dinh National Stadium, where the opening ceremony will take place, important competition venues, big hotels and accommodations of the international delegations also see the presence of firefighters.The opening ceremony is expected to impress spectators with various performances demonstrating an active Vietnam able to connect with and inspire other regional countries amid many global uncertainties.The ceremony will honour not only Vietnamese culture but also cultural identities of Southeast Asian nations, so as to strengthen the regional friendship and solidarity. It will also promote athletes’ dedication and fair-play spirit and motivate their internal strength at competitions.SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnamplus