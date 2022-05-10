SEA Games 31: Vietnam aims for five gold medals at chess events

At the event (Photo: VNA)



The Games’ 10 chess events last through May 21 with the participation of 55 athletes from seven nations – the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, and host Vietnam.

The Vietnamese team comprises four males and five females, with Grandmasters Le Quang Liem and Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son being gold medal hopefuls. Liem, who just finished second at the Oslo Esports Cup in Norway last month, is set to compete in four rapid and blitz events.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

VNA