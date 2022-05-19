Three fans from Thanh Hoa are finding a room near the stadium (Photo: SGGP)



On the way, two groups of fans with nearly 10 people were caught asking locals about renting hotels and accommodation. However, they hardly found a hotel room near the stadium where the match will take place, so they then drove the car to continue searching.

Mr. Quan – a fan from Thanh Hoa Province who has just arrived in Viet Tri City after 5 hours of driving - said that he took his family members to Phu Tho to watch U23 Vietnam play the semi-finals. Because it is still early, he wanted to rent a hotel or motel room to rest. He moaned no more rooms near the stadium as he wanted a room near the yard to walk to the stadium. He planned when the match finished, he and his family members went back to the hotel for sleeping and in the next day, they will visit some places before returning to Thanh Hoa.

Mr. Quan bought a few glasses of sugarcane juice to fuel up before continuing to search for a hotel to stay in.

Within a radius of 1 km around Phu Tho yard, assistants in hotels such as Anh Thu, Sao Mai, or Van Anh where reporters chose to be headquarters during they write articles about their U23 Vietnam match announced not all hotel rooms will be available to late fans as many have been reserved before. In the morning, a few cars with number plates in Hanoi, the Northern City of Hai Phong arrived at these hotels to check in.

Two days ago, a football fan in Hue City in the Central Province of Thua Thien – Hue was about to go to Viet Tri City to ask reporters for a hotel room near Phu Tho yard to travel easily. Nevertheless, reporters couldn’t find a room for him and he had no choice but to rent a room about 3km from the stadium.

Geographical barriers or having to buy tickets on the black market at an expensive cost are not an obstacle for Vietnamese football fans as they have a strong love and faith in the teachers and students of Coach Park Hang-seo.

All the 20,000 tickets have been sold for the final of the men’s football at the ongoing SEA Games 31 after being put up for sale online on March 15 morning.

By Huu Thanh – Translated by Anh Quan