SEA Games 31: Flag-hoisting ceremony slated for May 11

At the flag-hoisting ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Philippines (Photo: VNA)



Each sport delegation to the event will have 31 members, and representatives of their embassy in Vietnam, according to the Organising Committee.

In the next day, the opening ceremony of the biennial tournament will be held.SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia", is slated for May 12-23 in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities, featuring 40 sports with 526 events. It is expected to attract around 10,000 participants.The region's largest sport event has been postponed due to complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was originally scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 2 last year.

Vietnamplus