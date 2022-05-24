SEA Games 31 comes to successful end

A dancing performance at the SEA Games 31 closing ceremony on May 23 (Photo: VNA)

Participants in the event included Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the 32nd SEA Games Organising Committee Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, ministers, ambassadors, and the chefs de mission.

Special performances at the closing ceremony looked to leave unforgettable impression on international friends and demonstrate Vietnam as a country deeply imbued with its traditional identity and intensively integrating into the world.

The SEA Games host flag is handed over to Cambodia, where the next Games will take place in 2023. (Photo: VNA)

At the closing ceremony, the host flag was handed over to Cambodian representatives. After that, artists from Cambodia had a performance of “Cambodia Welcoming and Blessing” to introduce their country, people and culture.

With 40 sports, SEA Games 31 took place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities.

Vietnam ranked first in the medal standings with 205 gold, 125 silver, and 116 bronze medals. Thailand (92 golds, 103 silvers, 136 bronzes) is placed second and Indonesia (69 golds, 91 silvers, 81 bronzes) third.

They are followed by the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei, and Timor Leste, respectively.

VNA