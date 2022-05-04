SEA Games 31, a golden chance to boost Vietnamese tourism

Deputy Director General of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ha Van Sieu said that the activities of destination and tourist product introduction along with the activity of welcoming SEA Games 31, festivals, promotion programs at the venues will be well elaborated to bring a positive impression and sentiment to delegates and athletes.Especially, 12 localities hosting the SEA Games 31 have built tours for athletes and sports managers. It will be free of charge for those holding SEA Games entry cards.
The delegates and athletes competing at the SEA Games 31 will have chances to enjoy the beautiful sceneries, the hospitality and the tourist attraction of Vietnam.
According to Mr. Ha Van Sieu, there will be free-of-charge tours, on-demand tours for fans, sports managers, athletes, sports delegates and so on. For example, sports delegations in the capital city of Hanoi can travel to Lao Cai, Ninh Binh, Ha Long or Hai Phong while sports delegations in Ha Long can perform their trip to Hanoi.
Top travel agencies including Saigontourist, Vietravel and other enterprises have well prepared appropriate tours for different customers and regularly updated the information for delegates and visitors.
There will be also booths, information counters, cultural spaces and information related to tours and destinations at the coming press conference. The travel agencies will dedicate the city tour in Hanoi or a special tour of the Son Doong Cave expedition for sports delegates.
Deputy Director General of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ha Van Sieu also shared that the agency was closely working with localities to propose free-of-charge tickets for SEA Games delegates to show the hospitality of the tourism sector.