Representative of Vietnam karate elected President of SEA Federation

Vu Ha Son was elected the President of Southeast Asian Federation
According to Vietnam National Karate Team, the Congress of the Southeast Asian Karate Federation yesterday voted key positions and Mr. Vu Ha Son being in charge of karate under the Vietnam Sports Administration was honored to be elected President of President of the South-East Asian Karate Federation for the tenure of 2022-2026.Mr. Vu Ha Son shared that he would try his best to develop martial art in the Southeast Asia region during his tenure and the nomination showed the reputation of Vietnamese karate martial art.
This is the first time that the representative of Vietnam has been elected at the highest position of the Southeast Asian Karate Federation. In the upcoming May, the Vietnam karate will compete at the 31st SEA Games which will be enthusiastically supported by local fans.
Apart from the Congress of the Southeast Asian Karate Federation, the national athletes in the region are presenting in Cambodia who will complete the Southeast Asian Karate Championship 2022.
Mr. Vu Ha Son also informed the Vietnam karate team sent 19 karate athletes to join in the competition by March 29 which would be considered as a chance for national athletes to earn experience and well prepare for the upcoming SEA Games.