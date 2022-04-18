Prime Minister checks preparations for 31st SEA Games

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and officials examine training at the national sports training centre in Hanoi on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

Visiting athletes and coaches at the national sports training centre, he praised their seriousness in training, efforts to weather difficulties, and strong determination to obtain the best results at the coming regional sports event, slated for May 12 - 23.

He noted that as Vietnam is the host of the 31st SEA Games, aside from training and competing in the noble spirit of sport, athletes and coaches will also act as ambassadors of peace and friendship. As such, they need to demonstrate the traditional solidarity, friendship, and love for peace of Vietnam, and adhere to the national foreign policy.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks to athletes at the the national sports training centre on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

The Government leader wished them health, confidence, and the best performance at the coming Games.



Talking to the artists who are practising for the Games opening ceremony at the My Dinh indoor athletics gymnasium, PM Chinh expressed his hope that the artists and others serving the Games will do their best for an impressive opening ceremony that demonstrate the will, wisdom, and skillfulness of Vietnamese people, as well as the country’s cultural identity.

Coming to My Dinh National Stadium, the PM noted as the stadium is a venue of numerous activities during the Games, including the opening and closing ceremonies and many sports, relevant parties need to ensure appropriate arrangement so that those activities will not affect one another.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and officials examine My Dinh National Stadium on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

The leader also asked for due attention to be paid to pandemic prevention and control to protect the health of athletes and coaches of not only Vietnam but also other participating countries.



The 31st SEA Games, themed “For a Stronger Southeast Asia”, will take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities, featuring 40 sports and 526 sets of medals. It is expected to welcome 10,000 participants from 11 Southeast Asian countries.

The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the Games, following the 22nd one in 2003.

Vietnamplus