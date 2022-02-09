President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives coach Park Hang-seo

At the meeting

The meeting took place after the men's football team and the women’s team won two consecutive victories on the 1st and 2nd days of the Lunar New Year.

President Phuc once again praised and highly appreciated Park and members of the national men's football team for a 3-1 victory over China in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He also sent congratulations to coach Mai Duc Chung and the national women's football team for their excellent performance in defeating Chinese Taipei 2-1, which helped them advance to the finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup for the first time. The President emphasised that each sport victory represents the country's common aspiration in development.

While affirming the great contributions and achievements of Park and Chung to Vietnamese football, which are appreciated by the Party, State and people, the State leader wished the two talented coaches will continue to put their mind, energy and enthusiasm for the development of Vietnamese football with a rising position.

The President also asked the MCST and the Central Committee for Emulation and Rewards to offer timely rewards to the two coaches and players who have made many excellent achievements, adding that more attention should be paid to female footballers.

He affirmed that the Party and State always pay attention to the comprehensive development of Vietnamese sports and focus on some popular subjects such as football. The President also requested the MCST to soon complete an in-depth review related to sports with high achievements and the organisation of professional tournaments.

Park and Acting President of the VFF Tran Quoc Tuan thanked leaders of the Party and State, especially President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, for always paying attention to the development of Vietnamese sports, including football.

Although challenges lie ahead, the national men’s football team will do its best to obtain similar results as the women’s, they said.

VNA