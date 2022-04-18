  1. Sports

Over 3,000 referees to officiate at SEA Games 31 in Vietnam

Vietnam, the host country of the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31) is expected to welcome more than 3,000 referees, including 1,290 foreign referees and 2,085 domestic referees who will officiate matches of 40 sports at the sports tournament in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 other provinces and cities. 

According to Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan, the SEA Games 31 in Vietnam is a good opportunity for Vietnamese referees to learn and gain experience to officiate the international sports events. Therefore, sports federations and associations are encouraged to facilitate referees during the 31st SEA Games.

At the moment, domestic referees are joining training courses to get accustomed to the new competition rules as well as new devices to serve for the upcoming SEA Games.

