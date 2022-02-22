Over 1,000 Vietnamese athletes to compete at 31st SEA Games

A working session of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism about activities in 2022, including the preparations for the upcoming 31st SEA Games. (Photo: Tran Huan)
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism yesterday morning had a working session with the Vietnam Sports Administration regarding activities in 2022, including the preparations for the upcoming 31st SEA Games.Leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism required detailed and appropriate plans for organizing the 31st SEA Games, assignment of detailed responsibility for each individual and unit and smooth collaboration among individuals and units.
The sports sector performed the site survey at the venues of hosting the competitions to catch up the infrastructure upgrade and repair and required the acceleration of repairing the Gia Lam Gymnasium in Hanoi and Hai Duong Gymnasium to soon put them into exploitation meeting the required standards.
At the 31st SEA Games, the host country of Vietnam registered the competition of 1,104 athletes, Thailand with 1,036 ones, Singapore with 706, Indonesia with 1,001, the Philippines with 603, Malaysia with 815, Myanmar with 754, Cambodia with 494, Laos with 363, Brunei with 41 and Timor Leste with 54.
The organizing board of the 31st SEA Games has completed the sports regulations and sent them to each international sports federation to verify in accordance with the process.
The Vietnam Sports Administration required the teams and the boards of directors of the National Sports Training Centers to strictly follow the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures, including travel regulations to ensure the health of staff, coaches and athletes.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung required the sub-units of the Vietnam Sports Administration along with professional sub-committees of the 31st SEA Games and the sports sector in general to closely collaborate to well prepare and organize the important upcoming sports event of the region.