Organising committee reviews preparations for SEA Games 31





The meeting of the 31st SEA Games organising committee on April 22. (Photo: VNA)



The Deputy PM requested ministries, sectors and localities to continue working closely and effectively with one another to address problems and ensure a successful Games.

Tran Duc Phan, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration, reported that preparations for SEA Games 31 have been basically completed, and the country is now ready for the event.

The organising committee has ordered plans to be carried out to guarantee security, health care, pandemic safety, logistics, public services and transport. It has also publicised competition regulations, guidebooks and competition schedules.

So far, it has received registrations from over 7,800 delegates, coaches and athletes from 11 Southeast Asian countries, as well as more than 2,500 domestic and foreign reporters. It has also invited nearly 1,300 international referees, supervisors and technical officials for the Games, Phan noted.

The localities hosting competitions have also been working hard to gear up for the Games.

The official added from now to the opening ceremony, the organising committee will continue examining preparations, training volunteers, and implementing plans to ensure security and order.

The 31st SEA Games is slated for May 12 - 23, featuring 40 sports with 526 categories.

It will take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities, namely Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Hai Phong, Phu Tho, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, and Vinh Phuc. The capital city will be the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies, along with 18 sports.

