Opening for sale of 31st SEA Games football matches heats up

As of this early morning, crowded football fans and lovers queued up to grab the Vietnam national under-23 football team meeting ticket which would create chances for trading back market tickets.



This is the first time that the Northern province of Phu Tho will organize international matches at Viet Tri Stadium so the audiences of the locality and neighboring provinces and cities are eager to the upcoming matches.



According to the notification of the organizing board, each football audience will be allowed to buy maximum of two tickets a match.



In order to own pair of stand A-tickets, football fans had to pay VND1.2 million (US$52) to VND1.5 million (US$65) in black market at noon of May 3.

Some photos were captured in front of Viet Tri stadium this morning:

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong