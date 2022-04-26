Olympic champions to gather at SEA Games 31 next month

Singaporean swimmer
Joseph Schooling
Notably, Singaporean swimmer Joseph Schooling was the men's 100- meter butterfly gold medal winner at the Rio Summer Olympics 2016 and earned a total of 27 gold medals in the recent five SEA Games.
Apart from the Olympic champions, the upcoming SEA Games 31 in Vietnam next month will have presences of many other athletes and medalists at the world championships, Asian championships and ASIAD.
