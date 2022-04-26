  1. Sports

Olympic champions to gather at SEA Games 31 next month

Up to now, at least six Olympic champions have been reported to compete at the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam such as Singaporean swimmer Joseph Schooling, Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, Thai Taekwondo athlete Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thai weightlifter Sopita Tanasan, Indonesia's badminton pairing of Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu and so on. 
Olympic champions to gather at SEA Games 31 next month ảnh 1  Singaporean swimmer
Joseph Schooling
Notably, Singaporean swimmer Joseph Schooling was the men's 100- meter butterfly gold medal winner at the Rio Summer Olympics 2016 and earned a total of 27 gold medals in the recent five SEA Games.

Apart from the Olympic champions, the upcoming  SEA Games 31 in Vietnam next month will have presences of many other athletes and medalists at the world championships, Asian championships and ASIAD.

By Huu Thanh– Translated by Huyen Huong

