Olympic champions to gather at SEA Games 31 next month

Up to now, at least six Olympic champions have been reported to compete at the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam such as Singaporean swimmer Joseph Schooling, Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, Thai Taekwondo athlete Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thai weightlifter Sopita Tanasan, Indonesia's badminton pairing of Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu and so on.