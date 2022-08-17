Ninth National Sports Games to open in Quang Ninh Province on December 9

The ninth National Sports Games is set to open in Quang Ninh Province on December 9.

More than 900 sporting events including swimming, athletics, aerobics, rowing, canoeing, Kayak, futsal, football, shooting, wrestling, weightlifting, Judo, Taekwondo, Karate, Wushu, kickboxing, archery, tennis, indoor volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball, Chinese chess, lion dance, dance sports, billiards&snooker, golf, fencing, badminton, Kurash, Vovinam, Pencak silat, Muay, Jujitsu, bowling, triathlon, diving, table tennis, tug of war and so on will be performed at the sports games.

Apart from Quang Ninh Province, the ninth National Sports Games will be organized in the capital city of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh and Thanh Hoa.The closing ceremony is set to take place on December 21.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong