National sports teams busy with training sessions for upcoming 31st SEA Games

Regarding martial arts, all of the national teams have come back for training at the National Sports Training Centers in the capital city of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Can Tho and some surrounding areas from February 6.

All athletes of the national badminton team resume their practices from February 6.

By mid-February, the national swimming team and the national badminton team will travel to Hungary and Denmark for training, respectively.

Meanwhile, male and female boxers have soon performed their training resumption. Besides, archers have performed their first training session at Hanoi National Sports Training Center from February 6.Apart from martial arts, national athletes of badminton, weight-lifting, gymnastics, cycling and other sports have resumed their training.After the Tet holiday, some national sports teams decided to perform their training sessions overseas, including the shooting team with its short-gun shooting in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and some other contents will be implemented in Thailand.It is expected that the national judo and kurash teams will send their athletes to Uzbekistan and Mongolia for training by mid-February.General Secretary of Vietnam Athletics Federation Nguyen Manh Hung informed that the Vietnam Sports Administration had approved the proposal of organizing the pre-SEA Games tournament and the federation was waiting for the approval of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to tentatively host the tournament in April.Apart from track and field, the shooting is expected to host the pre-SEA Games tournament.