My Dinh National Stadium ready for upcoming matches

A view of My Dinh National Stadium
On the morning of September 9, at the meeting with Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), referee Mohamed Nagor Amir Bin Noor, VAR coordinator appointed by the FIFA appreciated the upgraded functional rooms of My Dinh Stadium.On the same day, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, Deputy Director of Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan and VFF Permanent Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan had a working session to check the preparedness for organizing the upcoming sports tournaments at My Dinh Stadium.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said that the football field surface of the stadium met the international standards serving for upcoming matches of the national football team. Mr. Cuong also required relevant units to permanently clean up the football field surface before handing over the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
According to the plan, the Hanoi authorities will check the preparedness of the organizers related to Covid-19 prevention and control on November 10.