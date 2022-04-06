Men's football draw for SEA Games 31 released

Vietnam beats Indonesia 3-0 to claim historic SEA Games gold medal in 2019.

Group A includes Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Timor Leste while group B has Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.



The host Vietnam will meet Indonesia at the Phu Tho Stadium in the opening game of this year's event on May 6, and play with the Philippines on May 8, Myanmar on May 13 and Timor Leste on May 15.

The upcoming SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will take place in Hanoi and neighboring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expects to attract around 10,000 participants. The event’s opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on May 12 and May 23, respectively. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the biennial event could not take place as planned in November 2021.

Ten national teams at the men's football are divided into two groups.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh