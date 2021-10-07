Match against China at World Cup qualifiers important to Vietnam: head coach

Head coach Park Hang-seo (Source: VFF)



Both Vietnam and China suffered losses in their first two matches of the final round, so they are aiming for the third match, with a hope to have at least one point to find a transition in the upcoming journey, Park said.

He said he is under a bit of pressure, as he knows Vietnamese fans are looking forward to this match. For players, the head coach pledged to find ways to relieve them of pressure.Vietnam will seek the best way to play the game, he stated adding that how to constrain China’s playing style is decisive to the upcoming match.