Ly Hoang Nam wins M15 Sharm El Sheikh Tournament 2021

Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam



The M15 Sharm El Sheikh Tournament 2021 was taken place from October 25 to October 31 in Egypt under the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour. This is the first time that Ly Hoang Nam has competed in a professional tournament since his runner-up title of The M25 Tay Ninh Tournament 2019.





The 23-year-old Haby Habib is ranked 654th on the ATP Singles Ranking, exceeding Ly Hoang Nam 232 ranks on the table.In the first set, Ly Hoang Nam played very well and easily defeated his opponent with a score of 6-1. In the second set, the Vietnamese player took the lead of 3-1 but the Lebanese player strived to balance the game with a temporary score of 4-4. However, with his experience, Ly Hoang Nam performed strong strokes to decisively win the final game with a score of 6-4.With the championship, the Vietnamese tennis player earned US$2,160 and accumulated ten points on ATP Singles Ranking.

By Thanh Quoc – Translated by Huyen Huong