List of Vietnam’s ten outstanding athletes, coaches in 2021 announced

Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang from Quang Binh Province



wimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang from Quang Binh Province ranked first in the list with the highest votes and a score of 1,178 followed by track and field athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh from Bac Giang Province with 1,030 points thanks to her gold medal at the national track and field championship and 10,000-meter record in the past 18 years; Truong Thi Kim Tuyen (taekwondo) with 698 points; Huynh Nhu (women’s football) with 552 points; Quach Thi Lan (athletics) with 528 points; Ho Van Y (football) with 416 points; Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi (boxing), with 408 points; Nguyen Quang Hai (men’s football) with 348 points and Hoang Thi My Tam (karate) with 334 points.

Track and field athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh (L)



For the category of typical coaches, futsal coach Pham Minh Giang was voted most to hold the first position with a score of 394, followed by Tran Van Sy (athletics), Park Hang-seo (men’s football), Doan Thi Kim Chi (women’s football) and Le Tung Duong (karate) respectively.

Disabled athlete Le Van Cong



As for the best disabled athletes, Ho Chi Minh City-based Le Van Cong got 810 points to rank first thanks to his achievements of a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 and a silver medal at the World Para Powerlifting Championships 2021.

Do Thanh Hai (weightlifting), Cao Ngoc Hung (athletics), Trinh Thi Bich Nhu (swimming) and Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan (weightlifting) were ranked second, third, fourth, fifth respectively.In the list of outstanding coaches for disabled athletes, coach Le Quang Thai (weightlifting) got 478 points to rank first. Coaches Nguyen Dang Vien (swimming), Dang Van Phuc (athletics) were ranked second and third.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong